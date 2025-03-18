Koff to lead supply chain security nonprofit Cyber Readiness Institute

The Cyber Readiness Institute (CRI), a provider of free cybersecurity resources to small and medium-size businesses, announced the appointment of Sasha Pailet Koff as its new managing director.

Koff, who has served in senior digital leadership roles at Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), will lead CRI’s mission to strengthen the cybersecurity of global supply chains, addressing the growing challenges faced by SMBs that often serve as critical links in larger global supply chains.

Koff most recently founded So Help Me Understand LLC, a consultant to senior executives on implementing supply chain and digital best practices. She also co-chairs the Digital Supply Chain Institute, a nonprofit focused on advancing digital supply chain practices.

The Cyber Readiness Institute develops practical tools and training programs to help small businesses implement strong cybersecurity practices. Members include Apple, Mastercard, Microsoft, T-Mobile and the Center for Global Enterprise.



