Kramek prepares to lead World Shipping Council

WASHINGTON — Joe Kramek has been appointed president and CEO of the World Shipping Council to replace the retiring John Butler, the container shipping lobby group announced on Wednesday.

Kramek has been WSC’s director of U.S. government relations since March 2021.

“I am deeply honored to assume the role of president and CEO, building on the foundation laid by John Butler,” Kramek said. “Together with the dedicated team at WSC, I look forward to addressing the evolving needs of the shipping industry and continue driving positive change.”

Joe Kramek (left) and John Butler. Source: WSC

Butler, who joined WSC as general counsel in 2010, has served as president and CEO since 2015.



