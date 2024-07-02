Kuehne+Nagel moves into new cargo facility at Birmingham airport

Logistics giant Kuehne+Nagel has moved into a new home base at Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM), making it easier to manage weekly chartered freight flights from Stuttgart, Germany, that began last year.

The Birmingham Airport Authority last week held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of a 53,000-square-foot facility with warehouse space plus administrative offices, 17 dock doors for trucks and five airside bays. It is the airport’s first dedicated terminal for general cargo, part of a new focus on attracting cargo business.

The project took a year to finish and cost $28.4 million — up from the original estimate of $27 million — not including design work. Kuehne+Nagel (CXE: KNIN) is leasing the building for an initial period of six years. It temporarily operated out of an existing hangar subleased from another BHM tenant since launching service in April 2023 from Stuttgart to support demand from companies in the automotive, aerospace and pharmaceutical industries with business in the Southeast. Mercedes-Benz has an SUV assembly plant about 34 miles from Birmingham and a nearby lithium-ion battery factory.

Atlas Air operates the dedicated flights for Kuehne+Nagel utilizing Boeing 747 cargo jets, which rotate through Chicago O’Hare airport on the return trip to Germany. Alliance Ground International provides the ramp services and cargo processing.



