Lab0: Robotics system first to fully automate inbound warehouse ops

Ridgefield, Washington, industrial automation company Lab0 announced on Tuesday morning the launch of the first industrial humanoid-inspired system designed to fully automate inbound warehouse operations.
According to a news release emailed to FreightWaves, Lab0 has emerged after two years of secret development on the RoboGlide system to integrate multiple stages of warehouse logistics. RoboGlide is a flexible and modular system that can unload shipping containers, identify products, detect damage, weigh, sort, palletize and wrap.
The release stated that RoboGlide has already deployed at one of the world’s top 10 single-price-point small box retailers for its warehouse operations. While the “30 billion small box retailer” was unnamed, it is expected to make its own announcement regarding RoboGlide in the coming weeks.
Lab0 stated in its news release that RoboGlide cuts container unloading costs by 75% or more.
What makes RoboGlide different?
RoboGlide is a patented dual-arm picking robotics system equipped with an advanced “Percept0” vision system and intelligent decision-making capabilities designed to streamline the handling of diverse inventory.
It utilizes Nvidia’s Isaac Lab and Omniverse technologies, and advanced machine learning for AI-powered precision and logistics automation.
“These innovations form a scalable logistics framework that sets a new industry standard in how autonomous logistics should be designed, developed, and integrated,” the release stated. “Lab0’s technology is rooted in deep AI, machine learning, computer vision, and motion planning expertise, developing their own custom systems to solve these complex problems.
“Pre-packaged, off-the-shelf solutions for vision and motion systems were simply not up to par with the speed, accuracy, and reliability needed for Lab0 and its customers. So, Lab0 created their own systems to meet those demands.”
More on Lab0
Lab0 was founded by David McCalib, an MIT alumnus and robotics pioneer who played a pivotal role in integrating Amazon’s acquisition of Kiva Robotics in 2012.
“Our work begins with listening to our customers’ needs and delivering technology that
solves their most pressing problems at scale,” McCalib said in the release.
McCalib partnered with Lab0 CEO Steve Toebes to help customers achieve logistics solutions while eliminating inefficiencies and waste.
“Our RoboGlide system is the first in a suite of flexible, modular solutions designed to work seamlessly together, automating entire facilities and delivering meaningful results for our customers,” Toebes said in the release.