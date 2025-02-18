Lab0: Robotics system first to fully automate inbound warehouse ops

Ridgefield, Washington, industrial automation company Lab0 announced on Tuesday morning the launch of the first industrial humanoid-inspired system designed to fully automate inbound warehouse operations.

According to a news release emailed to FreightWaves, Lab0 has emerged after two years of secret development on the RoboGlide system to integrate multiple stages of warehouse logistics. RoboGlide is a flexible and modular system that can unload shipping containers, identify products, detect damage, weigh, sort, palletize and wrap.

The release stated that RoboGlide has already deployed at one of the world’s top 10 single-price-point small box retailers for its warehouse operations. While the “30 billion small box retailer” was unnamed, it is expected to make its own announcement regarding RoboGlide in the coming weeks.

Lab0 stated in its news release that RoboGlide cuts container unloading costs by 75% or more.



