Landstar’s watershed Q1 likely to yield to more records in 2021

Freight broker Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) announced record earnings per share of $2.01 after the market closed Wednesday. The result was well ahead of the $1.63 consensus estimate and nearly double the year-ago quarter.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company reported consolidated revenue of $1.29 billion, a 39% year-over-year increase. Gross profit climbed 32% to $189 million, “an all-time quarterly record.” The press release said the first quarter of 2020 did not provide an easy year-over-year comparison as the demand destruction caused by COVID was more of a second-quarter event.

The first quarter came in well ahead of management’s guidance, which called for revenue in a range of $1.1 billion to $1.15 billion and EPS of $1.55 to $1.65.

“Typically, truckload volumes in the first quarter of any year are softer than in the second, third and fourth quarters due to seasonality. Given the exceptional performance by Landstar in the 2021 first quarter, I believe the stage has now been set for what should be a record-setting year,” stated Jim Gattoni, president and CEO.

Table: Landstar’s key performance indicators

Management’s first-quarter guide called for loads hauled by truck to increase in a high-single-digit percentage range and revenue per load to be up by midteen percentages. Landstar easily eclipsed those estimates.

Dry van revenue was up 52% year-over-year to $828 million as loads increased 17% and revenue per load climbed 30%. Flatbed revenue was up 19% as loads increased 5% and revenue per load was up 14%.

“Consumer demand for durables, building products and e-commerce drove record quarterly van revenue, while growth in the U.S. metals and machinery sectors continued to drive improvement in unsided/platform equipment performance,” Gattoni added.

The winter storms in February pushed some loads into March, resulting in a surge in revenue per load during the month. Revenue per load was up 31% year-over-year in March, notably higher than the 18% and 19% increases seen in January and February, respectively.

The company’s operating margin, which Landstar defines as operating income divided by gross profit, was 54.6%, 1,680 basis points higher year-over-year and a new record.

New guidance blows past current expectations

The company isn’t using year-over-year comps for second-quarter guidance as they “are not meaningful” due to the turmoil caused by COVID-19 last year.

Management expects recent strength in the market to equate to a mid-single-digit increase in truck loads as well as revenue per truck load during the second quarter when compared to the first quarter. The company is calling for revenue to be in a range of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion, well ahead of current guidance of $1.2 billion and EPS in a range of $2.20 to $2.30, compared to consensus of $1.74.

Landstar will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday at 8 a.m. EDT. Stayed tuned to FreightWaves for continuing coverage of Landstar’s first-quarter results.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.