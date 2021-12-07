Last-mile logistics tech helps carriers, brokers cope with peak season

This year has been taxing for companies across the logistics industry. Rates have reached historic highs, capacity has consistently been strained and companies have been working in peak season conditions throughout the entirety of 2021. Equipment and labor shortages have made all these challenges more pronounced. These headwinds have only been exacerbated by the traditional retail peak season surge.

With holiday shopping in full swing, shippers are struggling to afford surging rates and meet consumer delivery expectations. Carriers are being forced to up their prices and tack on costly surcharges in order to afford the cost of delivery. Every segment of the supply chain is under stress, and companies across the space are turning to technology in order to create operational efficiencies and reduce costs in a severely disrupted market.

Efficiency is the key to keeping costs low and customer satisfaction high. This becomes more and more relevant as consumer habits and expectations shift and strengthen in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Over the past two years, consumers have become exponentially more comfortable with online shopping. They have also grown accustomed to largely pandemic-fueled delivery options, including curbside pickup, same-day delivery and free expedited shipping for just about every purchase. Shoppers will likely continue to expect these offerings long after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, and logistics companies should optimize their supply chains in accordance with these expectations.

Some of the most popular cost-reducing technologies offered today focus on automated dispatch and routing, digital driver management tools and advanced data collection. Each of these tools is specifically designed to address major industry issues. Additionally, the growing number of last-mile logistics technologies available on the market are designed to help logistics companies increase their overall efficiency while simultaneously bolstering their bottom lines. Companies are utilizing these solutions to meet growing demand, scale up delivery options and maximize capacity, all essential to thriving in today’s market.

