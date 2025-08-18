Late entrant into California’s Clean Truck Partnership battles: a pair of federal court actions

The fights over the embattled Clean Truck Partnership (CTP) that raged last week in a series of court actions got even more complex at the end of the week, with the federal government getting directly involved in trying to kill the two-year-old deal between OEMs and the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

Those OEMs, in one of the actions from the CTP’s “wild week” of court action, had kicked off the activity by filing suit against CARB, seeking to invalidate the CTP.

By the end of the week, the federal Department of Justice was seeking to become an intervenor in the OEMs’ lawsuit against the deal they signed in 2023 as well as another lawsuit from late 2024. The CTP signed by the OEMs ultimately came down to exchanging some considerations by California to delay certain CARB emission rules on trucks in exchange for the OEMs agreeing not to challenge those issues in court. But the key regulations were the Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) and the Omnibux NOX rule, and those have been invalidated by Congressional and Presidential action.

A long list of occurences

The scorecard of what occurred with the CTP over the course of the last 10 days includes the OEMs lawsuit against CARB where they cited their “impossible position”; the Federal Trade Commission withdrawal of its investigation into anti-competitive aspects of the CTP but which came with a series of letters from the OEMs that they would not agree to any California efforts to force the manufacturers to abide by the CTP and its key regulations, the ACT and the NOx rule; the end of the Nebraska-led court battle against the ACT; an effort launched by the American Trucking Associations to persuade the Environmental Protection Agency to dial back the 2027 federal NOx regulations that the CTP actually embraced in California by swapping out their more stringent requirements for the 2027 standard; and now the actions by the federal government in various courthouses last week.