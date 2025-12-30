Latest decline in benchmark diesel leads to a mostly flat end-year price

Diesel consumers continued to enjoy a decline in the fuel’s pump price during Christmas, as the benchmark used for most fuel surcharges declined for the sixth consecutive week.

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price declined 4.4 cents/gallon to an even $3.50/gallon. With the latest drop, the price is down 36.8 cts/g over those six weeks.

The recent lengthy slide in the price also has led to a mathematical oddity at the end of the year. The price of $3.50/g at the end of the year is only .03 cts/g less than where the benchmark price closed 2024. All those ups and downs led to the price finishing the year pretty much where it started.