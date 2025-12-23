Love’s factoring business gets bigger, buying trio of companies

Love’s Travel Stops has made its single biggest acquisition in the factoring business by scooping up three companies in a deal that closed Friday.

In an email to FreightWaves, Neely Campbell Thomas, VP of Love’s Financial Services, where its factoring activities reside within Love’s, said the purchase of the three companies for an undisclosed amount was “Love’s largest freight factoring acquisition to date and significantly increases both our number of customers and the amount of invoices we process.”

Being acquired by Love’s are TBS Factoring Service, Saint John Capital and Financial Carrier Services. TBS is in Oklahoma City, where Love’s also is headquartered. Saint John is in Chicago and Financial Carrier Services is in Charlotte.