Lazer Logistics’ latest deal adds yard management tech to network

Yard management provider Lazer Logistics announced Wednesday it added new workflow management software in its latest acquisition.

Last week, the company announced the acquisition of refrigerated carrier Hirschbach Motor Lines’ spotting division. In addition to adding 45 locations and increasing its electric terminal tractor fleet by 20%, it added Spotlight YMS (yard management software), which provides real-time visibility into yard operations.

Spotlight is expected to improve the efficiency of yard operations by integrating the gate and dock management functions. Lazer expects to be able to rapidly dispatch drivers and trailers across its network of more than 620 facilities while also managing workflows at its gates and on its docks.

“As yards become increasingly complex due to higher rates of utilization and product velocity, our customers require more flexibility to rapidly scale up their operations to meet peaks in throughput,” said Lazer Logistics CEO Adam Newsome.

Atlanta-based Lazer Logistics is the largest outsourced end-to-end yard management provider in North America. It has more than 6,000 employees and a fleet of over 9,800 assets. Lazer provides a full suite of spotting, shuttling, drayage, gate management and trailer rental services.

The company was acquired in March by EQT Infrastructure.





“Our clients have varying technological needs; some want real-time visibility in the yard, while others want daily or weekly performance and efficiency insights,” Newsome said. “Spotlight will be integrated with our current offerings to provide this range of flexible capabilities.”

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden