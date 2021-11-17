  • ITVI.USA
    15,041.760
    67.090
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.894
    -0.016
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.140
    0.240
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,000.680
    57.190
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.520
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    -0.080
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.200
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    138.000
    4.000
    3%
Leveraging the power of pricing — Put That Coffee Down

Having the right information determines your pricing power

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, November 17, 2021
Less than a minute

As freight rates fluctuate daily, it is important to have the most current data in order to price yourself into finalizing a sale. 

On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle talk about how to take that data and make it actionable to close deals and make margin when pricing freight. They use examples from the new SONAR TRAC release to explain how decision making can help you fully leverage pricing power. 

You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

