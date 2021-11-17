Leveraging the power of pricing — Put That Coffee Down

As freight rates fluctuate daily, it is important to have the most current data in order to price yourself into finalizing a sale.

On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle talk about how to take that data and make it actionable to close deals and make margin when pricing freight. They use examples from the new SONAR TRAC release to explain how decision making can help you fully leverage pricing power.



