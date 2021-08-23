  • ITVI.USA
    15,830.170
    -45.090
    -0.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.811
    -0.003
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.500
    -0.100
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,830.060
    -44.870
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.170
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.380
    0.190
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.230
    -0.150
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.210
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.960
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Lighting up the marijuana supply chain

Monday, August 23, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to HERBL founder and CEO Michael Beaudry about the logistics of distributing cannabis. We’ll learn what operating in the marijuana market means for growers, retailers and distributors.

Three daring team members from Kuehne+Nagel alongside Intermodal Director Kevin Cudby from Cargostore Worldwide are fearlessly taking on a 13,000-foot skydive with the Red Devils Army Parachute Display Team.

Justin Smith, VP of sales, and Greg Finnerty, VP, operations, at Concept Logistics, are here to talk carrier contract negotiations and managing shipper expectations.

Chris Clever, SVP LTL solutions, FreightPros powered by NTG, gives us an LTL market update and talks about the impacts of e-commerce.

And Mark Dalla-Vicenza, sales director, Portage Transport, cooks it forward with a delicious poke bowl.

Monday, August 23, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

