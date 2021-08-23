Lighting up the marijuana supply chain

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to HERBL founder and CEO Michael Beaudry about the logistics of distributing cannabis. We’ll learn what operating in the marijuana market means for growers, retailers and distributors.

Three daring team members from Kuehne+Nagel alongside Intermodal Director Kevin Cudby from Cargostore Worldwide are fearlessly taking on a 13,000-foot skydive with the Red Devils Army Parachute Display Team.

Justin Smith, VP of sales, and Greg Finnerty, VP, operations, at Concept Logistics, are here to talk carrier contract negotiations and managing shipper expectations.

Chris Clever, SVP LTL solutions, FreightPros powered by NTG, gives us an LTL market update and talks about the impacts of e-commerce.

And Mark Dalla-Vicenza, sales director, Portage Transport, cooks it forward with a delicious poke bowl.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts