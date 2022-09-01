Lightning eMotors delivering 170 electric vans and trucks to GoBolt

This Canadian company is aiming to bring all-electric fleets to the U.S.

GoBolt, a sustainable logistics provider based in Toronto, and Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a Loveland, Colorado-based EV-maker, announced this week that Lightning has agreed to manufacture a fleet of 170 all-electric cargo vans and box trucks to be deployed by GoBolt in the U.S. and Canada.

GoBolt’s order includes 70 Class 3 electric cargo vans and 100 Class 5 electric box trucks, which will be manufactured over the next 12 months. The companies said that deployments of the vans are already underway, while development of the trucks is in progress.

Related:

“We couldn’t be more excited about our strategic partnership with GoBolt, and that it comes as they are rapidly expanding into the U.S. market,” said Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning. “We have seen a huge uptick in interest from the supply chain and last- and middle-mile fulfillment industries and applaud GoBolt’s commitment to sustainable logistics services.”

Back in May, GoBolt announced its expansion to the U.S., which the company said positions it to reach an additional 12.75 million households. It evaluated several different EV companies before settling on a partnership with Lightning.

“This partnership is an important development of our growing North American network of zero-emission delivery vehicles and brings GoBolt one step closer to being a carbon-negative business by the end of 2023,” said Mark Ang, co-founder and CEO of GoBolt. “Lightning shares the same entrepreneurial DNA as GoBolt and has demonstrated the drive to challenge the status quo in an industry that is in need of disruption.”

Watch: America is already building heavy-duty EVs

GoBolt’s fleet of Lightning vehicles will be made up of a mix of 80kWh and 120kWh capacity vans, with an expected range of up to 200 miles per charge. Additionally, Lightning will supply AC level 2 and DC fast chargers, two of the more popular EV charging methods, to support the deployment.

“By providing both the vehicles and charging infrastructure that GoBolt needs, we can assure interoperability and simplify their fleet deployment. Providing a one-stop shop for fleet electrification is going to be a game changer,” said Kash Sethi, chief revenue officer of Lightning.

Lightning’s fleet of Class 3-7 zero-emissions vehicles has been on U.S. streets for more than four years — around the time GoBolt was founded — racking up 2.5 million all-electric miles. Its catalog of vehicles extends beyond cargo vans and box trucks, including passenger vans, school buses and more.

The company also produces EV charging stations and parts for OEMs, such as an electric powertrain and an “e-Chassis,” the latter of which will be deployed next year.

You may also like:

Udelv, Ree and Lightning eMotors unveil last-mile delivery vehicles

DHL Express ups order for Lightning eMotors’ electric Transit vans

Ikea joins Series B investment in Canada-based Bolt Logistics