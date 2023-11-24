Lineage Logistics expanding cold storage capacity in western Canada

Lineage Logistics announced the expansion of a cold storage facility in Calgary, Canada, that will boost its total capacity to more than 200,000 square feet and over 24,000 pallet positions.

The growth of Lineage’s Foothills facility in Calgary is designed to serve customers that export meat and other products to Asia and other international markets, the company said.

“As we continue to expand our presence in Canada, the Calgary market serves as a critical location to meet the demand of existing customers and welcome new customers in need of export capability,” Ken MacLean, Lineage’s Canada regional vice president, said in a news release.

The expansion of the Foothills location also includes expanded dock space and 1,500 pallet positions capable of blast freezing, a critical feature for the export of products like protein, according to Lineage. The Foothills facility is located near Lineage’s local transportation hub, as well as intermodal rail facilities for movement of containers from major western Canadian ports.

The expansion of the Foothills cold chain facility is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

In 2022, Lineage acquired VersaCold Logistics Services, snapping up 24 temperature-controlled supply chain warehouses spanning 114 million cubic feet of capacity across nine provinces, including facilities in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, Montreal and Edmonton, Alberta, according to a news release.





The acquisition of VersaCold gives Lineage 37 logistics facilities across Canada. In recent weeks, Lineage has also opened two major cold storage facilities in Houston and Dallas, expanding Lineage’s footprint in Texas to 20 facilities totaling more than 192 million cubic feet of capacity.

Novi, Michigan-based Lineage Logistics operates more than 400 facilities on three continents, employing 17,000 workers.

