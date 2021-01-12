Lineage, Turvo collaborating to eliminate supply chain barriers

Lineage Logistics LLC, an industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider in the temperature-controlled segment, said Tuesday it has partnered with logistics software provider Turvo to launch Lineage Link, a platform that will connect the Lineage global network and all participants.

Novi, Michigan-based Lineage said it will deploy Turvo’s technology in more than 200 facilities during 2021. Eventually, it will connect most of Lineage’s global network of 330 facilities in 15 countries.

The platform is designed to give customers complete visibility across locations, orders, inventories, transportation and warehouse appointment scheduling, Lineage said. The partnership with Turvo “provides our customers with a transformative logistics solution to engage, manage and optimize their end-to-end supply chain,” said Sudarsan Thattai, Lineage’s chief information officer, in a statement announcing the alliance.

Thattai said the platform will help Lineage to “transform the food supply chain” by extending process automation to foster deeper collaboration and visibility.

“We are working with Lineage to eliminate barriers in the supply chain created by antiquated, siloed technology,” said Scott Lang, Turvo’s chairman and CEO.