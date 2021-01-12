Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
Digital Supply ChainsNewsVisibility TechWarehouse

Lineage, Turvo collaborating to eliminate supply chain barriers

Alliance to connect the Lineage global network with real-time visibility

Mark Solomon Mark SolomonTuesday, January 12, 2021Last Updated: Tuesday, January 12, 2021
1 121 1 minute read
Lineage inks I.T. alliance with Turvo (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Lineage Logistics LLC, an industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider in the temperature-controlled segment, said Tuesday it has partnered with logistics software provider Turvo to launch Lineage Link, a platform that will connect the Lineage global network and all participants.

Novi, Michigan-based Lineage said it will deploy Turvo’s technology in more than 200 facilities during 2021. Eventually, it will connect most of Lineage’s global network of 330 facilities in 15 countries.

The platform is designed to give customers complete visibility across locations, orders, inventories, transportation and warehouse appointment scheduling, Lineage said. The partnership with Turvo “provides our customers with a transformative logistics solution to engage, manage and optimize their end-to-end supply chain,” said Sudarsan Thattai, Lineage’s chief information officer, in a statement announcing the alliance. 

Thattai said the platform will help Lineage to “transform the food supply chain” by extending process automation to foster deeper collaboration and visibility.

“We are working with Lineage to eliminate barriers in the supply chain created by antiquated, siloed technology,” said Scott Lang, Turvo’s chairman and CEO.

Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

