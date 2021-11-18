Loaded and Rolling: Private fleets expand; trucking mergers and acquisitions; and detention on the rise

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Private trucking fleets expand amid soaring spot rates

According to a recent National Private Truck Council Report, private fleets continue to expand due to high spot market rates and dwindling capacity in the market. Less capacity equals less service, and service metrics remain a big driver for in-house transportation. For large common carriers (they haul other people’s freight), this can pose a challenge since both private and common carriers target the same labor market. The NPTC Report highlights private fleet turnover averages of 14.25%, compensation over $75,000 per year, an average driver workweek at 42.4 hours and 71% of drivers home every night. Surprisingly, private carriers are facing greater competition from common carriers due to higher spot rates and freight demand. Michael Zimmerman, a partner with Kearney Consulting, said, “Common carriers are trying even harder to attract drivers from private fleets, and they are doing it with money.” Common carriers are resorting to lucrative sign-on bonuses, semi-regional or semi-dedicated route opportunities and even student loan reimbursement.

Private fleet trends:

Key takeaways:

When rates are higher, expect greater private fleet investment and dedicated contract pricing to hedge against higher rates. Service scores and customer service stability are major reasons private fleets expand in tight capacity environments. The LTL segment with the majority of drivers home each night is an attractive option compared to long-haul segments, but recent pay increases and recruiting drives have created greater competition for a limited driver pool. Common carriers with dedicated customers or semi-dedicated contract lanes may see disruption or integration depending on private fleet expansion, as some customers may target high volume lanes for private fleet savings. Backhaul lanes and utilization remain priorities for all fleets in this environment.

Mergers and acquisitions: When to build and when to buy, trucking edition

Investing meme Image courtesy of Facebook

This year has seen a flurry of trucking and logistics mergers and acquisitions, due in part to record-low interest rates for lending, a growth in FreightTech innovations and a blistering hot freight market. Large fleets that reported record profits now sit on cash reserves and traditionally struggle to organically grow their fleets due to competition for drivers among other carriers. A solution to this dilemma involves buying a company that has both trucks and drivers and integrating them into your fleet. The fun part comes from the actual integration of operations and whether the investment will pay off, as the Harvard Business Review states between 70% and 90% of mergers and acquisitions fail. Below are a few major M&A events from 2021 to keep an eye on and see if they can beat the spread.

Final thoughts:

Hiring and growing businesses are difficult, and in the current business environment it’s much easier to buy the scale than grow it. Expect additional deals to be made as technology allows greater opportunities to scale and traditional truckload companies venture into the LTL space to expand their presence in the booming e-commerce sector. Don’t take my word for it. Avery Vise, vice president of trucking for research firm FTR, said, “That’s going to be a trend. [The] time was when shippers used to move stuff via either truckload or LTL. But those labels don’t really matter any longer. So I think we’re going to see more of that.”

Image courtesy of SONAR

National average wait times are at record highs at 138 minutes, a reflection of using geofencing and telematics to determine time spent idling and not driving at a shipper or receiver. Higher detention wait times will impact a carrier’s bottom line through operational inefficiency, missing pickup or delivery appointments, and reducing driver income due to fewer loaded miles driven. If you have SONAR, plug in WAIT.USA to get the national numbers.

