Loadsmart spotlights small fleets’ technology needs and opportunities

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Leveraging Technology for Fleet Growth: What Smaller Fleets Need and What Can Be Provided

DETAILS: Casey Monahan, vice president of digital sales at LoadSmart, talks with FreightWaves’ Grace Sharkey about what his company’s TMS systems can provide and what today’s growing fleets need as technology advances.

KEY QUOTES FROM MONAHAN:

“Our carriers are the ones where AI is reading their trucks as they come into the yards and gates, so I really view them, especially small carriers, as like the lifeblood of LoadSmart. So it’s really important that we keep them happy with us as a brokerage and technology partner, and that’s what we’re here to do.”

“We take feedback from our carrier partners very seriously. We have a full community where carriers can go on and chat with each other. We have insights that show you the suggestions that carriers have given us. You can vote up and down on them kind of like you’re on Reddit. And that informs our team at all times.”

“Load matching is one of those things that is like a dream for everybody. It’s one of those things that’s easy to say and hard to do. So you can create all the filters in the world you want on a load board, but it’s still hard to narrow it down to what is the perfect freight for me.”

“For us, it’s not about what I did with this load. It’s about how do we help this carrier go from five trucks to 25 trucks and then from 25 trucks to 100 trucks.”





“We’re rolling out a ton of different AI products now that make it super simple to interact with your data. Our Copilot product, you just ask them system questions like ‘Who was our best-performing driver last month?’ to ‘What was the best lane we had last year?’”