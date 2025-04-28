Logistics company Jet Freight to start virtual cargo airline in India 

Confity Capital Partners, a Dubai-based private equity wealth management firm, plans to invest in at least 10 Airbus A330 converted freighter aircraft for use in the fast-growing India subcontinent airfreight market. Jet Freight Logistics, based in Mumbai, India, is the launch customer and will be the first Indian cargo airline to operate the A330 converted freighter platform.

The Mumbai-based freight management company will lease an undisclosed number of aircraft from Confity and outsource flight operations to a licensed commercial airline. No start date has been announced, but when the flights begin Jet Freight will be the first Indian company to operate the A330 converted freighter platform.

Elbe Flugzeugwerke, an Airbus joint venture with Singapore-based ST Engineering, announced Friday that it signed an agreement to convert several of the large Airbus medium-widebody jets from passenger to cargo configuration.

A news release did not indicate how many aircraft are involved in the order or how many Jet Freight Logistics will lease, but EFW spokeswoman Anke Lemke said Confity has reserved production slots for at least 10 aircraft. Conversion work on Confity-supplied aircraft will begin at the end of the year at EFW’s facility in Dresden, Germany, and other partner sites around the world.



