Logistics is in dire need of data standardization

By Bart De Muynck

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.

The modern supply chain is a complex dance, with information flowing between numerous functions and disparate systems. Yet, all too often, this choreography is hampered by fragmented data trapped in silos, impeding visibility and hindering efficiency. To achieve true unification in the supply chain, a key factor emerges: data standardization. I attended multiple sessions on supply chain data standards at this week’s ASTM International event, and the message was loud and clear: We need more adoption and global harmonization of data standards in logistics. (See ASTM Supply Chain.)

Despite advancements in unified supply chain platforms (see Ushering in convergence: Unified supply chain platforms are key in 2024), these systems remain data-hungry. Unfortunately, the current landscape is marred by a lack of standardized data formats and definitions. While industries like health care and finance have established robust data standards, logistics continues to struggle. This fragmentation of data and standards often leads to errors and inconsistencies, making reliable decision-making a challenge. The inability to seamlessly exchange data necessitates manual data entry, increasing the risk of errors and wasting valuable resources. Data silos also create communication barriers among stakeholders, hindering collaboration and optimization efforts.



