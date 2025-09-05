Logistics Plus acquires Chicago broker LoadDelivered Logistics

Erie, Pennsylvania-based Logistics Plus announced it has acquired Chicago-based freight brokerage LoadDelivered Logistics for an undisclosed sum.

The deal terms call for LoadDelivered Logistics to continue to operate under its existing banner while collaborating with the Logistics Plus North American Division brokerage team. The acquisition expands transportation management offerings for both companies.

“By combining their strengths with our growing North American brokerage division, we can offer shippers even greater coverage, technology, and expertise while preserving what makes each organization unique,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, Logistics Plus chief operating officer, in a news release.

Founded in 1996, Logistics Plus is a full service 3PL specializing in transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment services, among other supply chain solutions. The company generates nearly $1 billion in annual revenue across more than 50 countries with a staff of over 1,200.