FreightWaves TVTransmission Podcast

Looking ahead to Q4 ー Transmission

How should suppliers prepare for the end of the year?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, July 28, 2021
1 minute read

Most automakers rely on “just-in-time” manufacturing to optimize production. That model requires precise coordination throughout every link in the global supply chain. And that’s where AIT Worldwide Logistics comes in. AIT’s automotive logistics professionals are the experts at developing resilient, scalable solutions for OEM and Tier 1 supply chains across Asia, Europe, and North America. AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — just-in-time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics

With 2021 halfway over everyone is speculating about what the second half of 2021 holds for the transportation industry.

Grace Sharkey and Sebastian Blanco look ahead to the last quarter of the year with Transmission’s first repeat guest: AIT’s Alan Votaw.

The three dive into the realities facing the automotive shipping industry and what shippers need to do to get things right with their supply chain metrics.

You can find more Transmission episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here

Visit our sponsor here

Connect with AIT on LinkedIn

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, July 28, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

