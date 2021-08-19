Looking up at the cloud supply chain — Point of Sale

Sean Henry is the co-founder and CEO of STORD, an Atlanta-based startup that just landed in the top 50 on Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing U.S. companies, hitting No. 2 in the logistics category.

Henry joins Andrew Cox on this episode of Point of Sale to talk strategy in the cloud-based warehousing industry and how STORD is bringing together retailers, warehouses and logistics providers.

The two dive into the company’s founding and exponential growth, challenges of running a startup, and how to manage products on a local, regional and global level.

Henry also discusses personal accolades like being a TEDx speaker, making the Forbes 30 under 30 list and running a “unicorn” business.



