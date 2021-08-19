  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVNewsPoint of Sale (Podcast)

Looking up at the cloud supply chain — Point of Sale

How STORD is growing to supply chain dominance

Kaylee Nix Thursday, August 19, 2021
1 minute read

ArcBest is more than logistics. Whatever you do, whatever you ship, ArcBest makes it easier for you to do business. ArcBest combines reliable capacity, innovative technology and trusted relationships to take the complexity out of your supply chain and keep your shipments moving. That’s what makes ArcBest more than logistics.

Sean Henry is the co-founder and CEO of STORD, an Atlanta-based startup that just landed in the top 50 on Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing U.S. companies, hitting No. 2 in the logistics category. 

Henry joins Andrew Cox on this episode of Point of Sale to talk strategy in the cloud-based warehousing industry and how STORD is bringing together retailers, warehouses and logistics providers. 

The two dive into the company’s founding and exponential growth, challenges of running a startup, and how to manage products on a local, regional and global level. 

Henry also discusses personal accolades like being a TEDx speaker, making the Forbes 30 under 30 list and running a “unicorn” business.

You can find more Point of Sale episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, August 19, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

