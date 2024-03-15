Louisiana trucker charged with negligent homicide in 168-vehicle pileup

A Louisiana truck driver has been charged with negligent homicide for his role in a crash last year that killed a Missouri man. The crash was one of several that killed eight people.

On Oct. 23, Ronald Britt of Lafayette was driving his 80,000-pound truck around 60 mph on Interstate 55 during a “severe fog” that had spurred multiple crashes. Authorities determined after a multimonth investigation that Britt “was operating at a negligent speed given the driving conditions” and crashed into a vehicle operated by James Fleming.

Fleming, 60, died in the St. John the Baptist Parish crash, and his wife, Barbara Fleming, 69, was severely injured. The Missouri man had stopped his vehicle without crashing, but road congestion prevented him from leaving the roadway, state police said.

The “super fog” was caused by dense fog mixed with marsh fire smoke, so thick that visibility was limited.



