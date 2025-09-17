LunaPath debuts AI platform to cut broker, 3PL workloads

Chicago-based startup LunaPath announced Wednesday the launch of an AI platform built to help freight brokers and third-party logistics providers slash routine work and speed up operations.
The company’s AI agents automate carrier check-calls, proof-of-delivery and document retrieval, multi-channel follow-ups (voice, email, SMS), and updates into transportation management systems (TMS).
“I saw talented operators burning hours on tasks that should take minutes,” LunaPath founder Abhishek Porwal said in a news release. “What they needed wasn’t another platform to learn, but a tactical sidekick — an AI agent that plugs in, gets the job done, and lets humans shine where relationships and judgment matter.”
Porwal previously co-founded DreamOrbit and has led technology builds for GlobalTranz, MercuryGate, Emerge, SMC3, Trans Logistics, and Crane Worldwide Logistics.
Early pilots of the LunaPath platform have delivered 61% efficiency gains with payback in under 90 days, according to the company.
A recent case study with supply chain intelligence provider project44 showcased the impact at scale. Exceptions such as missing equipment IDs and delayed check-ins were previously labor-intensive and costly.
By embedding LunaPath into its Movement platform, project44 cut exception handling costs from $7.40 per incident to a fraction of that, while automating 100% of exceptions and improving customer experience.
“LunaPath gave us a way to resolve exceptions quickly and economically, creating an AI-powered capability where it didn’t exist before,” Nick Douglas, senior director of product at project44, said in a statement.
Unlike all-in-one “super-agent” models, LunaPath offers modular, specialist AI agents tuned to specific freight workflows, Porwal said. “This isn’t about replacing people — it’s about equipping them,” he said. “Think of AI agents as forklifts for data: they handle the heavy lifting so people can steer toward growth.”