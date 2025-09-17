LunaPath debuts AI platform to cut broker, 3PL workloads

Chicago-based startup LunaPath announced Wednesday the launch of an AI platform built to help freight brokers and third-party logistics providers slash routine work and speed up operations.

The company’s AI agents automate carrier check-calls, proof-of-delivery and document retrieval, multi-channel follow-ups (voice, email, SMS), and updates into transportation management systems (TMS).

“I saw talented operators burning hours on tasks that should take minutes,” LunaPath founder Abhishek Porwal said in a news release. “What they needed wasn’t another platform to learn, but a tactical sidekick — an AI agent that plugs in, gets the job done, and lets humans shine where relationships and judgment matter.”

Porwal previously co-founded DreamOrbit and has led technology builds for GlobalTranz, MercuryGate, Emerge, SMC3, Trans Logistics, and Crane Worldwide Logistics.