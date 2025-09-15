project44 releases free Tariff Simulator

project44 broadened its service offerings last week with the introduction of a new Tariff Simulator. This innovative tool marked a departure from project44’s historical focus on visibility to a more comprehensive suite of shipment execution solutions under the company’s Movement Platform.

The launch of the Tariff Simulator was particularly timely, arriving on the heels of the expiration of numerous Section 301 exclusions, which left businesses grappling with increased tariff burdens on imports from China. The expiration meant firms dealing in electronics, industrial machinery, and solar equipment faced steep duty increases, and needed urgent tariff intelligence to navigate these challenges.

The Tariff Simulator, which project44 provides for free on its website, allowed businesses to calculate U.S. import duties and tariffs swiftly using HTS (Harmonized Tariff Schedule) codes. By inputting details such as country of origin, product value, and HTS codes, users can access real-time calculations of duties, an essential aid in understanding cost exposures and strategizing procurement and supply chain operations amidst tariff volatility.

Ellie Crist, Senior Director of Project Management at project44, outlined the impetus for creating the simulator, explaining that existing market solutions were either too fragmented or tailored for compliance specialists, making them inaccessible for buyers and planners who needed prompt cost insights.