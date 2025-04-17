Mack Trucks plans layoffs at Pennsylvania, Maryland factories

Mack Trucks said Thursday it will lay off up to 450 workers at factories in Pennsylvania and Maryland due to the impact of tariffs and other economic factors.

The layoffs at the Lehigh Valley Operations in Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania, will be conducted over the next 90 days.

Mack Trucks will lay off up to 100 workers from a factory in Hagerstown, Maryland, by May 2, according to News Talk 1037FM.

“Heavy-duty truck orders continue to be negatively affected by market uncertainty about freight rates and demand, possible regulatory changes, and the impact of tariffs,” Kimberly Pupillo, a spokeswoman for Mack Trucks, told FreightWaves in an email.



