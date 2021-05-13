  • ITVI.USA
  • ITVI.USA
    15,130.160
    96.590
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.070
    -0.310
    -1.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,125.210
    107.720
    0.7%
  • TLT.USA
    2.710
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.350
    0.280
    9.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.090
    0.230
    8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.730
    0.070
    4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.100
    0.150
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.160
    0.120
    5.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.570
    0.220
    6.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
Making sense of the market (and memes) — Freightonomics

What SONAR data is saying about where the market is headed

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, May 13, 2021
Freightonomics is celebrating a brand-new time and a full-hour show, and Zach Strickland and Anthony Smith have a great one for the first new episode. 

They welcome Zac Rogers from Colorado State University as their guest on this episode. Together the three look at the news of the day, including Colonial Pipeline impacts now that the pipeline is back up and running. 

They also talk memes in the freight world and look at the latest data points showing the continued market tightness. 

You can find more Freightonomics episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, May 13, 2021
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

