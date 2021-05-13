Making sense of the market (and memes) — Freightonomics

Freightonomics is celebrating a brand-new time and a full-hour show, and Zach Strickland and Anthony Smith have a great one for the first new episode.

They welcome Zac Rogers from Colorado State University as their guest on this episode. Together the three look at the news of the day, including Colonial Pipeline impacts now that the pipeline is back up and running.

They also talk memes in the freight world and look at the latest data points showing the continued market tightness.



