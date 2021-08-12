  • ITVI.USA
CyberlyFreightWaves TVNews

Making trucking cool again — Cyberly

What needs to change to get drivers to stay in their seats

Kaylee NixThursday, August 12, 2021
Less than a minute

The phrase “driver shortage” gets tossed around a lot these days, but should the focus be turned to keeping drivers happy and driving? Lack of retention and inadequate training are two factors that are leading drivers to quit their jobs altogether, even if they are happy with day-to-day work. 

So how do we fix this? Blythe Brumleve tries to find a solution on this episode of Cyberly.

She welcomes Adam Wingfield of Innovative Logistics Group and Desiree Wood of Real Women in Trucking to talk about overcoming challenges in an effort to make trucking cool again, while still creating a safe environment on the job. 

You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

