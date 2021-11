Manitoulin acquires British Columbia trucking firm, courier

Canadian transportation and logistics firm Manitoulin Group has acquired British Columbia carrier Diamond Delivery and courier First Canadian Messenger in a deal that grows its presence in western Canada.

The deal, announced Tuesday, adds 180 vehicles, seven terminals and 150 service points for Ontario-based Manitoulin. The price was not disclosed.

Based in Surrey, Diamond Delivery provides truckload, LTL, temperature-controlled, flatbed, parcel, cross-border and warehousing services. First Canadian Message provides same-day and overnight courier services in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland, including Vancouver.

​​“We look forward to collaborating with Diamond Delivery and growing our respective freight volumes in the BC market,” Jeff King, president of Manitoulin’s trucking operation, Manitoulin Transport, said in a statement.

Privately owned Manitoulin is one of Canada’s largest transportation and logistics firms, with operations stretching across the country.

More coverage

Click for more articles by Nate Tabak