Marten upgrades to ORBCOMM’s dual-mode tracking service

ORBCOMM, a provider of electronic logging devices and IoT technologies, announced Tuesday it has inked a deal with refrigerated truckload carrier Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN).

The Rochelle Park, New Jersey-based tech provider said Marten has started replacing 3G wireless service that begins sunsetting this year with its dual-mode technology. The asset-tracking technology utilizes satellite and cellular connectivity, which are both managed on the ORBCOMM platform.

The enhanced service provides redundancy in load tracking and monitoring, avoiding blind spots that exist in cellular networks. The service automatically toggles between cellular and satellite coverage, providing the cheapest and most effective source. The dual-mode devices are designed to send and receive large amounts of data in urban areas while keeping a communications link open when outside of cellular service networks.

“Marten Transport has one of the largest fleets in the U.S. and represents one of our most significant double-play deployments, which has performed well over the last 10 years,” said Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMM’s CEO. “By helping Marten upgrade their fleet with our dual-mode technology and deploy our next-gen asset tracking solutions, we can deliver the highest levels of network performance, coverage and resiliency to enable Marten to manage their extensive fleet for the long term.”

The new equipment will track the location and temperature of Marten’s loads, ensuring compliance with temperature-controlled restrictions. Marten’s dry van equipment will use solar-powered devices, which provide end-to-end visibility of the fleet.

The two parties are also working together on an enhanced offering, which will provide business intelligence and industry benchmarking of the carrier’s refrigerated data.

“We are pleased to extend our successful, long-time partnership with ORBCOMM and leverage their unrivaled dual-mode technology on our refrigerated and dry assets,” said Dean Gobrecht, asset intelligence manager at Marten. “ORBCOMM’s latest tracking and monitoring solutions ensure our multi-asset fleet is running at optimal efficiency and productivity and that our investment is protected for many years to come.”

The transition is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.