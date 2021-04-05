Mass production of COVID vaccines — Medically Necessary

Medically Necessary is a FreightWaves podcast about the health care supply chain — how we get drugs, devices and medical supplies to medical providers and patients.

FreightWaves’ Matt Blois talks to executives steering their companies through the pandemic and researchers with ideas to make health care supply chains more efficient.

In this first episode, Blois explores the rapid changes medical supply chains underwent to keep up with the COVID-19 vaccine production demand. Blois speaks with Robert Handfield, a professor of supply chain management at North Carolina State University, about the enormous challenge of scaling up global vaccine production.

Vaccine distribution has become more streamlined, but with some governments’ lofty expectations for getting people vaccinated, can manufacturers keep up? Vaccine equity for underdeveloped countries is also at the forefront of conversation for producers.

You can find more FreightWaves podcasts here.

