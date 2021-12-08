Medically Necessary: Humanitarian Heroes

Humanitarian Heroes

(Photo: Walter Ulrich/Medical Bridges)

Medical Bridges’ vision:

(Photo: Walter Ulrich/MedicalBridges)

“A world in which every person enjoys access

to quality health care with dignity and respect.”

Non-Governmental Organization on a Mission

Medical Bridges is one of hundreds of humanitarian aid organizations being impacted by the current global supply chain and competing for space along with all the other commodities.

What is the solution to efficiently and cost-effectively deliver medical supplies to those who need them most? Shippers need to step in and provide space for NGOs like Medical Bridges at a discounted rate and help humanitarian aid organizations deliver these vital supplies.

Life Saving Supplies

These supplies range from disposals to lifesaving dialysis machines, over 149 tons of supplies and countless medical equipment in 2020. During our phone interview Mr. Ulrich’s passion and dedication to delivering life-sustaining cargo was both heartwarming and sad. One would think that regulations and customs would be the biggest hurdle, but logistics consumes 80% of the time and effort to arrange delivery of the medical aid, Ulrich said.

Ulrich does not believe in wasting 1 cubic inch of space and makes sure to pack 40-foot containers as tightly as possible to combat rising shipping costs. The cost in 2020 was as much as $4,000 per container. Now Medical Bridges is seeing costs soar over $10,000 per container, as well as capacity constraints.

Many of the supplies donated have a limited potency date — less than 12 months — and time is something that Medical Bridges cannot afford. It takes up to 10 weeks to obtain a shipping container and an additional eight weeks to arrive at the destination.

He has physically and personally seen these donations being used. He spoke of an incident where a two day old baby died because of a single medical device that is common in any hospital or clinic. Women and children are a priority, but Medical Bridges places all lives as a mission to assist any way they can.

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Competing for Space

