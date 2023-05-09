Mediterranean Shipping Co. designates air cargo agent

MSC Air Cargo, the airline unit of Mediterranean Shipping Co., has selected ECS Group as its general sales and service agent (GSSA) for Europe and North America, the company announced on Monday.

The largest container shipping line launched its cargo airline late last year with one Boeing 777-200 freighter and flying outsourced to Atlas Air. The freighter operates twice per week between Mexico City; Indianapolis; Liege, Belgium; Seoul, South Korea; Xiamen, China; Anchorage, Alaska; and Mexico City. MSC said the second of four 777s it plans to lease from Atlas Air is expected to enter service in the coming weeks, once it is delivered from the Boeing factory.

As the airline’s agent, France-based ECS will essentially be the face of the airline in the designated regions and provide freight forwarders with a range of cargo services. The GSSA’s primary roles are selling cargo space, supervising ground handling and delivery operations at local airports, and providing administrative support. Other services can include revenue management, cargo tracking, technology implementation and consulting.

Airlines select GSSAs when they want to move into a market without having to maintain their own sales force and premises.

MSC Air Cargo, based in Geneva, determines which routes to fly and the frequency of services. It also interacts directly with customers when a GSSA isn’t available.

Jannie Davel, who previously worked at Delta Cargo as a managing director, heads MSC’s air cargo unit.





Other ocean carriers that have added or stepped up air cargo businesses during the past two years are Maersk and CMA CGM.

Click here for more FreightWaves and American Shipper articles by Eric Kulisch.

Sign up for the weekly American Shipper Air newsletter here.

RELATED STORIES:

Ocean carrier MSC launching cargo airline with Atlas Air