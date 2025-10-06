Meet Industry Leaders Coming to This Year’s F3: Future of Freight Festival

Join industry trailblazers at the F3: Future of Freight Festival, a pinnacle event in the freight and logistics sector scheduled for October 21-22, 2025. As always, this event is set in beautiful Chattanooga and features a dynamic atmosphere with cutting-edge technologies, insightful discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities.
This year’s roster is packed with speakers who are setting the pace for innovation and leadership in freight and logistics.
Among them is Patrick J. Fuchs, a member of the Surface Transportation Board (STB). Fuchs brings a regulatory perspective that is critical for navigating the complexities of freight and the evolving regulatory environment. At F3, Fuchs will shed light on the policies and frameworks that are shaping the industry landscape, especially how legislative developments influence freight markets. Particularly with this presidential administration, it’s vital to hear from voices like Fuchs about maintaining the balance between innovation and compliance. If you want to effectively adapt to regulatory changes and leverage them for competitive advantage, you’ll want to hear his keynote.
Likewise, Robert Nathan, Co-Founder and CEO of Envoy AI, is a pioneer in integrating artificial intelligence into logistics operations to boost efficiency and scalability. Nathan’s journey from founding LoadDelivered Logistics to launching FreightLab AI reflects his relentless pursuit of technological advancement. His contributions have not only reshaped how logistics companies operate but also earned him a spot on prestigious lists like Crain’s Chicago Business “40 Under 40.”
Adam Wingfield, Founder and Managing Director of Innovative Logistics Group, has over two decades of industry experience and has been instrumental in empowering small carriers. His revolutionary consulting firm has grown from an asset-based trucking company into a multi-million dollar consulting powerhouse, driven by his vision to enhance industry efficiency and improve profit margins for carriers. Wingfield is a pivotal voice in discussions about the future of smaller logistics companies in an ever-evolving market.
Travis Rhyan, Founder and CEO of Carrier1, is also on the lineup. Rhyan is known for his strategic vision and technical innovations in freight technology. His leadership at Carrier1 and previous roles, such as at Globaltranz, demonstrate his ability to build solutions that optimize supply chain operations. Rhyan brings an essential perspective in how to leverage technology for growth in the modern logistics network.
These leaders are joined by Kevin Nolan, the entrepreneurial mind behind several successful ventures including Nolan Transportation Group and OTR Solutions. With his enterprises amassing over $3 billion in value, Nolan’s insights into enterprise growth and sustainable business models are timely in a moment when the industry is grappling with economic fluctuations.
F3 is an exclusive platform where you can hear firsthand insights into the challenges and opportunities shaping the freight industry today. It’s a great opportunity to get a snapshot of current industry dynamics as well as actionable strategies for the future.
In addition to the insightful presentations and discussions, this year’s festival will feature rapid-fire demos, high-tech exhibits, and networking experiences to foster collaboration and idea exchange for freight professionals.
Don’t miss the chance to be part of this yearly event and get an early lead on the future of freight. Secure your spot today and prepare to engage with the ideas and innovations that are paving the way for tomorrow’s logistics breakthroughs.
Join industry leaders from October 21-22, 2025, in Chattanooga, TN, to be part of these pivotal conversations and gain insights that will propel your organization forward. For a full list of event speakers, check out the F3 2025 agenda here.