Meet Industry Leaders Coming to This Year’s F3: Future of Freight Festival

Join industry trailblazers at the F3: Future of Freight Festival, a pinnacle event in the freight and logistics sector scheduled for October 21-22, 2025. As always, this event is set in beautiful Chattanooga and features a dynamic atmosphere with cutting-edge technologies, insightful discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

This year’s roster is packed with speakers who are setting the pace for innovation and leadership in freight and logistics.

Among them is Patrick J. Fuchs, a member of the Surface Transportation Board (STB). Fuchs brings a regulatory perspective that is critical for navigating the complexities of freight and the evolving regulatory environment. At F3, Fuchs will shed light on the policies and frameworks that are shaping the industry landscape, especially how legislative developments influence freight markets. Particularly with this presidential administration, it’s vital to hear from voices like Fuchs about maintaining the balance between innovation and compliance. If you want to effectively adapt to regulatory changes and leverage them for competitive advantage, you’ll want to hear his keynote.

Likewise, Robert Nathan, Co-Founder and CEO of Envoy AI, is a pioneer in integrating artificial intelligence into logistics operations to boost efficiency and scalability. Nathan’s journey from founding LoadDelivered Logistics to launching FreightLab AI reflects his relentless pursuit of technological advancement. His contributions have not only reshaped how logistics companies operate but also earned him a spot on prestigious lists like Crain’s Chicago Business “40 Under 40.”