Cargo thieves sentenced to prison for hijacking trucks

Six people were recently sentenced to prison terms up to 13.5 years for participating in a multi-state conspiracy to steal millions of dollars of cargo from tractor trailers during transit, the Department of Justice said Friday.

Juan Perez-Gonzalez, 51, a Cuban national living in Florida received the most prison time. One of his co-conspirators was sentenced to seven years and 11 months in federal prison. Three individuals received sentences of about three years and one person was punished with time served.

According to court documents, between November 2021 and May 2023, Perez-Gonzalez and his partners conspired to steal tractor-trailers containing high-end electronics and other items, which they later resold at a discount for profit.

The co-conspirators traveled from Florida and Kentucky to distribution facilities used by national companies such as Meta, Microsoft, and L Brands located in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. The group then spied on the facilities and followed semi-trucks as they departed. When a driver stopped to rest, refuel, or park, the conspirators stole the entire tractor-trailer.