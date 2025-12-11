Mexico targets Asian imports with new tariffs ahead of USMCA negotiations

The Mexican government on Wednesday approved a sweeping package of new import tariffs — some as high as 50% — on more than 1,400 products from China and other Asian nations.

The tariffs are a dramatic shift in trade policy that analysts say is designed to shore up domestic industry while easing pressure from the U.S. ahead of contentious negotiations with the Trump administration.

The tariffs, which take effect Jan. 1, will apply to goods including autos, auto parts, steel, aluminum, plastics, clothing, appliances, toys, footwear and textiles.

The measures target countries that lack a free trade agreement with Mexico, including China, South Korea, India, Thailand and Indonesia. Together, the affected product categories represent approximately $52 billion in annual imports, or 8% to 9% of Mexico’s total inbound trade.