Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
American ShipperContainer ShippingGlobal Supply ChainMaritimeNews

Mexico targets Asian imports with new tariffs ahead of USMCA negotiations

The Mexican government says the tariffs will defend jobs and supply chains; critics warn it will raise costs for consumers and manufacturers

Noi Mahoney
·
Mexico’s new tariffs will impact more than 1,400 Asian imports, including autos, auto parts, steel, aluminum, plastics, clothing, appliances, toys, footwear and textiles. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Mexico approved new import tariffs, some as high as 50%, on over 1,400 products from non-free trade agreement Asian countries like China, effective January 1.
  • The measures aim to bolster Mexico's domestic industry and protect jobs, while also strategically addressing U.S. concerns about China's expanding presence in Mexico ahead of the 2026 USMCA review.
  • China strongly condemned the tariffs as "unilateralist and protectionist," warning they will substantially harm trading partners and urging Mexico to reverse the decision.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

The Mexican government on Wednesday approved a sweeping package of new import tariffs — some as high as 50% — on more than 1,400 products from China and other Asian nations.

The tariffs are a dramatic shift in trade policy that analysts say is designed to shore up domestic industry while easing pressure from the U.S. ahead of contentious negotiations with the Trump administration.

The tariffs, which take effect Jan. 1, will apply to goods including autos, auto parts, steel, aluminum, plastics, clothing, appliances, toys, footwear and textiles. 

The measures target countries that lack a free trade agreement with Mexico, including China, South Korea, India, Thailand and Indonesia. Together, the affected product categories represent approximately $52 billion in annual imports, or 8% to 9% of Mexico’s total inbound trade.

Most tariff lines will see rates of up to 35%, while select products — such as certain steel items, textiles, cosmetics, auto parts and specialty vehicles — will reach the maximum 50% threshold.

China pushes back, warns move is “harmful” and urges reversal

China reacted sharply to the tariff package, warning that Mexico’s decision constitutes “unilateralist and protectionist practices” and will “substantially harm the interests of trading partners like China,” according to El Financiero.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said pursuing protectionism “does not benefit oneself,” urging Mexico to maintain dialogue and protect the bilateral relationship — one Beijing described as increasingly important amid a “volatile international landscape.”

Mexico runs a significant deficit with China, importing far more from China than it exports to the country, importing electronics, industrial machinery, autos and auto parts.

In the first half of 2025, Mexico’s imports from China reached approximately $62.1 billion, while Mexican exports to China were about $4.6 billion, marking record China-Mexico trade for that period, according to The Mexican Chamber of Commerce in China.

Although Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration framed the measure as essential to boosting the country’s industrial competitiveness and protecting more than 320,000 domestic jobs, the timing has fueled perceptions that the tariffs are also meant to calm U.S. concerns about China’s expanding presence in Mexico.

The Trump administration has repeatedly warned that Chinese firms may be using Mexico as a backdoor into North American supply chains, a central issue as the U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) approaches its 2026 review.

Analysts cited in a Reuters report said the move “appeases the U.S. ahead of the next USMCA review” and provides Mexico with additional fiscal capacity—around $3.7 billion in new tariff revenue next year — as it seeks to narrow its budget deficit.

The action also comes as Mexico faces a series of trade threats from President Donald Trump, including 50% duties on Mexican steel and aluminum, a proposed 25% fentanyl-related tariff, and Trump’s recent threat of an additional 5% tariff over water-treaty disputes.

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com