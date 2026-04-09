Mexico truckers end strike after clashes with authorities

Mexico’s nationwide trucker and farmer strike came to an abrupt end Wednesday after organizers suspended highway blockades across the country following confrontations with authorities in multiple states.

The National Association of Transporters (ANTAC) said it temporarily halted its mobilizations after what it described as violent responses by police in states including Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Chihuahua, where protesters reported clashes, arrests and alleged use of force.

In a statement, ANTAC said it could no longer guarantee the safety of participants, adding that “we cannot guarantee the integrity, freedom or life of those who protest,” prompting leaders to call off the demonstrations, according to El Universal.

Blockades lifted after two days of disruption

Federal authorities said highway blockades had been cleared by midday Tuesday, ending disruptions that had affected key freight corridors across Mexico, including routes connecting Mexico City, the Bajío industrial region and northern border crossings.

The strike, which began Monday, at one point impacted roads in more than a dozen states and caused congestion around major logistics hubs, raising concerns about delays to manufacturing supply chains and cross-border freight flows. By late Tuesday, remaining blockades were limited to a handful of states before being fully lifted as negotiations and security concerns escalated. Related: Mexico truckers block key freight routes in nationwide strike Protesters cite security, costs — and now safety concerns Transporters and farmers initially launched the strike to protest cargo theft, extortion, rising diesel prices and what they described as a lack of government action to address highway insecurity. But organizers said the decision to suspend the protest was driven by escalating risks during the demonstrations themselves. ANTAC accused authorities of being largely absent in addressing crime on highways but responding forcefully to protests, alleging incidents involving beatings, detentions and even reports of missing participants in some locations, according to La Razon. State officials in Tlaxcala said security forces acted within the law to restore order and used nonlethal methods to disperse blockades, highlighting conflicting accounts of the confrontations. Cargo theft trends underscore protest demands Industry data underscores those concerns. According to Overhaul’s 2025 cargo theft report, 82% of cargo theft incidents in Mexico involve violence, highlighting the growing risk to drivers and equipment. The report also found that 82% of incidents are concentrated in central and western regions, including many of the country’s key manufacturing and freight corridors. Cargo theft is also becoming more geographically widespread, with rising activity in western states such as Guanajuato, Jalisco and Michoacán — critical hubs for industrial production and cross-border freight. Industry groups say the frequency of attacks remains high. ANTAC estimates that 30 to 40 cargo thefts occur daily nationwide, with about 80% involving violence, including assaults, kidnappings and killings of drivers, according to El Informador. Overhaul data shows thefts are most commonly carried out by intercepting trucks in transit — accounting for more than 60% of incidents — often during peak weekday shipping windows. Despite suspending the strike, ANTAC said its demands remain unchanged and said that additional actions could be announced in the coming days if conditions on Mexico’s highways do not improve. Related: Mexico freight disruption lingers as truckers’ strike fractures