Mexico’s largest port struggling with delays, container backlogs

Long delays and staff shortages are still affecting operations at Mexico’s Port of Manzanillo, about a week after the port resumed operations following a strike by customs workers.

Miguel Angel Martinez, president of Mexico’s National Chamber of Freight Transport (Canacar), said some transporters are close to bankruptcy due to an operational crisis at Manzanillo’s customs department.

The strike at the Port of Manzanillo, which began May 12 and ended May 15, included accusations of workplace harassment, along with demands for better working conditions, more personnel and extended customs hours.

The port, on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, resumed full operations on May 21, according to the Mexican navy, which handles customs clearance at all ports of entry.



