Midmo introduces modular Edge Intelligence platform at Manifest 2026

Midmo used Manifest 2026 to introduce a new suite of Edge Intelligence modules, marking its latest move to push real-time visibility and decision-making closer to the physical operations of the supply chain. Tech solutions aren’t just aimed at operations as there is a growing shift across logistics technology toward intelligence that operates directly at docks, doors, equipment, and moving assets, rather than relying solely on centralized cloud processing.

The Edge Intelligence modules are built on Midmo’s MotionView platform and are designed to operate independently or in layered combinations. The company says this modular approach allows shippers, logistics providers, and technology partners to deploy real-time intelligence incrementally, without the need for heavy fixed infrastructure or rigid, single-purpose systems. At the core of the platform is sensor fusion, which brings together identification, movement, condition, and environmental data into a single operational view at the edge.

Midmo founder and CEO David Zingery said the launch is driven by the limits of cloud-only visibility as operations become faster and more automated. “As decisions move closer to physical systems, cloud-only intelligence is no longer enough. Edge Intelligence is about delivering real-time visibility where the work actually happens, at doors, docks, forklifts, pallets, containers, and in motion. Our mission is to own the edge for [automatic identification and data capture] AIDC, and that means enabling intelligence wherever identification and automation matter most.”

A key differentiator of the Edge Intelligence platform is its partner-led architecture. MotionView is designed to integrate with a wide range of existing edge technologies, including RFID, Bluetooth Low Energy, computer vision systems, LoRaWAN, NFC, telematics platforms, and environmental and condition sensors. Rather than replacing installed hardware, the platform aggregates and contextualizes data from multiple sources to create real-time operational visibility.