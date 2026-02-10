Midmo introduces modular Edge Intelligence platform at Manifest 2026

Midmo used Manifest 2026 to introduce a new suite of Edge Intelligence modules, marking its latest move to push real-time visibility and decision-making closer to the physical operations of the supply chain. Tech solutions aren’t just aimed at operations as there is a growing shift across logistics technology toward intelligence that operates directly at docks, doors, equipment, and moving assets, rather than relying solely on centralized cloud processing.
The Edge Intelligence modules are built on Midmo’s MotionView platform and are designed to operate independently or in layered combinations. The company says this modular approach allows shippers, logistics providers, and technology partners to deploy real-time intelligence incrementally, without the need for heavy fixed infrastructure or rigid, single-purpose systems. At the core of the platform is sensor fusion, which brings together identification, movement, condition, and environmental data into a single operational view at the edge.
Midmo founder and CEO David Zingery said the launch is driven by the limits of cloud-only visibility as operations become faster and more automated. “As decisions move closer to physical systems, cloud-only intelligence is no longer enough. Edge Intelligence is about delivering real-time visibility where the work actually happens, at doors, docks, forklifts, pallets, containers, and in motion. Our mission is to own the edge for [automatic identification and data capture] AIDC, and that means enabling intelligence wherever identification and automation matter most.”
A key differentiator of the Edge Intelligence platform is its partner-led architecture. MotionView is designed to integrate with a wide range of existing edge technologies, including RFID, Bluetooth Low Energy, computer vision systems, LoRaWAN, NFC, telematics platforms, and environmental and condition sensors. Rather than replacing installed hardware, the platform aggregates and contextualizes data from multiple sources to create real-time operational visibility.
The company also emphasized its ability to convert existing, lower-cost devices into higher-value operational systems. Using its ValidPoint and SentientMode modules, handheld RFID scanners can be repurposed as always-on monitoring points when docked or mounted. When combined with the LoadAware module, those same devices can leverage built-in cameras and on-device artificial intelligence to detect forklift movement and validate pallet and case aggregation in real time. Midmo says this approach can reduce the need for fixed RFID portals and extensive cabling, which have historically limited scalability in warehouse environments.
Another capability introduced with the launch is Item Performance Profiles, which allow organizations to define expected performance standards for items based on how they move, how their signals behave, and how they interact with their environment. Deviations from those profiles can indicate issues such as misloads, shrinkage, loss, or fraud, even when item identifiers themselves appear valid. The goal, according to the company, is to move beyond simple identification toward behavioral validation at the item level.
Edge Intelligence also plays a role in cold chain and temperature-sensitive logistics. MotionView combines item movement and transaction data with temperature, humidity, shock, light exposure, and refrigeration telemetry to produce a consolidated operational record. That record can support real-time exception handling, compliance monitoring, and validation across food, pharmaceutical, and other regulated supply chains.
The announcement builds on recent product momentum for Midmo, including the launch of Trips, its transportation management system, and DockView, its inbound dock scheduling and visibility solution. Together, the platforms are intended to connect transportation planning, dock execution, and item-level verification into a single edge-native operational framework.