MIT looks at sustainability — Net-Zero Carbon

Sustainability is trendy, but how do companies turn trends into action?

Net-Zero Carbon host Danny Gomez and FreightWaves Director of Carbon Intelligence Tyler Cole break down the meaning behind the trends in sustainability on this episode.

They welcome David Correll, research scientist at the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics, to discuss the findings from its latest report, “The State of Supply Chain Sustainability 2021.”

Together the three unpack the report’s findings to highlight the most important and interesting trends, topics and industry tailwinds that are aimed at building a more resilient, sustainable value chain.



