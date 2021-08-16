  • ITVI.USA
    15,758.780
    136.010
    0.9%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.792
    0.017
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.580
    0.020
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,745.620
    134.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.210
    -0.070
    -2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.240
    -15.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.380
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.900
    -0.180
    -4.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
MIT looks at sustainability — Net-Zero Carbon

How researchers are assessing the future of sustainability initiatives

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixMonday, August 16, 2021
1 minute read

Norfolk Southern isn’t just in the business of moving freight, they’re in the business of a better planet. To learn more about Norfolk Southern’s industry-leading sustainability initiatives, go to nscorp.com/betterplanet.

Sustainability is trendy, but how do companies turn trends into action?

Net-Zero Carbon host Danny Gomez and FreightWaves Director of Carbon Intelligence Tyler Cole break down the meaning behind the trends in sustainability on this episode. 

They welcome David Correll, research scientist at the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics, to discuss the findings from its latest report, “The State of Supply Chain Sustainability 2021.”

Together the three unpack the report’s findings to highlight the most important and interesting trends, topics and industry tailwinds that are aimed at building a more resilient, sustainable value chain.

You can find more Net-Zero Carbon episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

