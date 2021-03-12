  • ITVI.USA
BusinessCybersecurityLogistics/Supply ChainsNewsTechnology

Molson Coors says cyberattack hits shipments, brewery operations

Beer maker warns of delays, disruptions as it investigates incident

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Friday, March 12, 2021
0 200 1 minute read
A trailer for Molson Coors beer Leinenkugel. Illustrates the shipping disruptions from a cyberattack on Molson Coors.
Molson Coors produces dozens of beers including Leinenkugel. (Photo: Michael R Helland /Shutterstock.com)

Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), one of the world’s largest beer makers, has warned that a cyberattack is impacting shipments in addition to brewery operations and production.

The Chicago-based global beverage company disclosed the attack in a Securities and Exchange Commission Filing on Thursday, saying it caused a systems outage. The Toronto Star, citing sources close to the company, reported that it was a ransomware attack

“Although the company is actively managing this cybersecurity incident, it has caused and may continue to cause a delay or disruption to parts of the company’s business, including its brewery operations, production and shipments,” the company said in the filing. 

Molson Coors did not provide details about what happened, but said it has “engaged leading forensic information technology firms and legal counsel to assist the company’s investigation.”

While the company isn’t disclosing the type of incident, it has the hallmarks of a ransomware attack. Hackers can demand sums running into the millions of dollars in exchange for restoring access to systems, and increasingly a promise to never leak stolen data

Ransomware gangs often leverage access to companies systems to target customers and partners, including transportation and logistics providers.

Another global alcoholic beverage giant, Campari Group, was targeted in a ransomware attack in 2020

Molson Coors produces dozens of beer brands, including Coors Light, Miller Lite, Blue Moon and Molson Canadian. 

