Motive files for IPO, signaling next phase of fleet-tech arms race

Fleet telematics provider Motive has filed paperwork to go public, a move that could intensify competition in the commercial trucking technology market amid a prolonged freight downturn.

San Francisco-based Motive disclosed Tuesday that it filed a registration statement for an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTVE, according to company statements and regulatory filings. The company has not yet set a share price or offering size.

Motive provides AI-powered tools for fleet tracking, driver safety, compliance, equipment monitoring and spend management. Founded in 2013 as KeepTruckin, the company says it now serves nearly 100,000 customers across transportation, logistics, construction, energy and manufacturing.

Motive’s competitors in the fleet telematics market include Samsara (NYSE: IOT), Geotab (NYSE: GEO), Fleetio and Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), all offering comprehensive solutions for GPS tracking, ELD compliance, driver safety, fuel management and maintenance.