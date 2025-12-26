Motive files for IPO, signaling next phase of fleet-tech arms race

Fleet telematics provider Motive has filed paperwork to go public, a move that could intensify competition in the commercial trucking technology market amid a prolonged freight downturn.
San Francisco-based Motive disclosed Tuesday that it filed a registration statement for an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTVE, according to company statements and regulatory filings. The company has not yet set a share price or offering size.
Motive provides AI-powered tools for fleet tracking, driver safety, compliance, equipment monitoring and spend management. Founded in 2013 as KeepTruckin, the company says it now serves nearly 100,000 customers across transportation, logistics, construction, energy and manufacturing.
Motive’s competitors in the fleet telematics market include Samsara (NYSE: IOT), Geotab (NYSE: GEO), Fleetio and Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), all offering comprehensive solutions for GPS tracking, ELD compliance, driver safety, fuel management and maintenance.
In September, Motive won a legal case against Samsara, with a judge ruling that Motive did not infringe on any valid Samsara patents.
Motive is backed by Alphabet’s venture capital arm, GV (Google Ventures).
For the trucking industry, Motive’s move toward public markets underscores how telematics and automation have evolved from optional add-ons into core infrastructure. Carriers continue to face thin margins, elevated insurance costs and tighter regulatory oversight — pressures that have driven adoption of dashcams, automated reporting and real-time vehicle data.
Motive reported about 23% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter, but remains unprofitable as it continues to invest aggressively in product development and artificial intelligence, according to public filings.
Motive’s S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows the company is increasingly diversified beyond trucking. As of Sept. 30, about 30% of Motive’s annual recurring revenue came from trucking and logistics, with faster growth coming from construction, field service and passenger transit customers.
While trucking remains a major market, the shift suggests Motive’s long-term strategy is less tied to freight cycles than many smaller telematics providers.
The S-1 filing also highlights Motive’s push to deepen multi-product adoption among fleets. About 89% of core customers now use two or more Motive products, and net dollar retention rates exceed 110%, meaning customers tend to spend more over time even without adding vehicles.
For fleets, Motive’s IPO could underscore a broader industry shift: trucking is increasingly run by software platforms whose priorities are shaped not only by carriers, but by investors, regulators and broader physical-economy customers.
Reuters reported that the U.S. IPO market regained momentum in 2025, even as tariff-related disruptions and AI stock selloffs tempered expectations earlier in the year.