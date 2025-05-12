Motive says court has no basis to grant Omnitracs’ request for retrial

Motive is fighting a motion by Omnitracs for a new trial in a copyright infringement case. In seeking a retrial, Omnitracs claimed Motive used prejudiced religious and racial insinuations in court.

Motive’s response, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Thursday, stated that the jury’s verdict was supported by “substantial evidence,” and that competing fleet technology company Omnitracs did not meet legal standards necessary to overturn the verdict or mandate a new trial.

After a nearly two-year legal battle between Omnitracs and Motive, a federal jury unanimously found on April 24 that Motive was not guilty of copyright infringement.

A week later, Omnitracs filed a motion for a retrial, arguing that Motive “relied on a host of improper and irrelevant assertions designed to prejudice the jury against Omnitracs” because one of the jurors was “presumably Muslim” and wore a head covering.



