My Apology to CRST: I Got It Wrong

I screwed up.

Yesterday, the FreightWaves team was informed by a source we considered credible that CRST was shutting down a significant portion of its operations—what we understood to be its entire over-the-road (OTR) division. Unfortunately, the article was written in a way that made it easy to misinterpret as the entire company closing. That’s exactly what happened to me.

I had spent Wednesday in an all-day off-site meeting with no cell service. When I finally left in the evening, I was in an Uber headed to the airport when a team member—not involved in the original story—alerted me to the article and misinterpreted its meaning. Standing in the TSA line, I skimmed the piece quickly and tweeted a screenshot of the headline about CRST, with a caption that strongly implied the entire company was shutting down.

I soon received a statement from CRST that set the record straight: