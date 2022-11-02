MyCarrier, Estes Express partner to transition customers from KuebixTMS

Less-than-truckload shipping platform MyCarrier and freight transportation provider Estes Express Lines announced Wednesday a collaboration to support a changeover for customers of supply chain technology provider Trimble, which announced in September that it would be shutting down its current LTL solution within KuebixTMS.

“As we evolve our strategy to connect with many of the top shipper TMS providers, we are working to help all Kuebix customers transition to a technology that fits their business objectives. MyCarrier is an excellent option and one we are happy to recommend for the Kuebix Free Shipper and Estes Business Pro users,” said Dan Popkin, sector vice president of connected supply chain for Trimble.

In announcing that it would be shutting down its TMS, Trimble said it would pivot its truckload procurement capabilities to its newest product, Engage Lane, by the end of 2025.

“We understand that the transition from Kuebix to MyCarrier may seem stressful for some of our shippers, but Estes, Trimble and MyCarrier are committed to simplifying the process,” said President and CEO Rob Estes, whose company is a preferred carrier within the MyCarrier platform.

“At Estes, we’re committed to investing in technology that delivers a better experience for our customers and makes freight shipping easier. That’s why we’re so excited to be bringing MyCarrier’s superior TMS technology to even more of our LTL shippers,” Estes said.

MyCarrier entered the FreightTech scene in 2016, led by industry veterans looking to merge modern technology into LTL operations while also leveraging those direct relationships with providers to bring competitive pricing to small to midsized shippers.





Six years later, the company has raised over $30 million to support its 25,000 users into an unprecedented era of electronic bills of lading and real-time shipment visibility. The company released its newest version of its TMS on Monday, improving its onboarding experience, single-click carrier configuration, consignee-routed shipment automation and core functions that will support parcel operations in the future.

These features will be provided to past KuebixTMS customers, many of which were already leveraging MyCarrier’s LTL capabilities, according to Marc Brown, the company’s vice president of marketing.

“It’s interesting because a number of KuebixTMS and Estes customers already have MyCarrier accounts,” Brown said. “We are going to be very methodical about communicating to every customer the features that they are using or can use and will have a migration service in place to make it seamless for them.”

