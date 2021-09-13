National Truck Driver Appreciation Week gets in gear

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. We’ll find out how the industry is stepping up this year as Anthony Eber, head of driver recruitment at DHL Supply Chain, and Cody Griggs, Director of Capacity Management at C.H. Robinson, share what their respective companies are doing.

“The Rideshare Guy” Harry Campbell used to be an engineer before driving for Uber and Lyft. Now he runs a successful YouTube channel dedicated to the gig economy.

Christian Lanng, CEO, co-founder and chairman at Tradeshift, asks why large enterprises have struggled to wean themselves off paper; why they think they’re doing digital when they’re not; and how they can find inspiration from the unlikeliest of places.

Plus, is it time to start your Christmas shipping now; the Echo deal; delivery companies sue NYC; and nearly 80% of drivers still having trouble finding food over the road.

