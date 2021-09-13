  • ITVI.USA
    13,869.320
    -18.340
    -0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.692
    -0.011
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.940
    0.000
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,854.870
    -19.420
    -0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.360
    0.030
    2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.350
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.140
    0.110
    3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.080
    0.100
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.470
    0.060
    1.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    1.000
    0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,869.320
    -18.340
    -0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.692
    -0.011
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.940
    0.000
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,854.870
    -19.420
    -0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.360
    0.030
    2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.350
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.140
    0.110
    3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.080
    0.100
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.470
    0.060
    1.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    1.000
    0.8%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week gets in gear

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, September 13, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. We’ll find out how the industry is stepping up this year as Anthony Eber, head of driver recruitment at DHL Supply Chain, and Cody Griggs, Director of Capacity Management at C.H. Robinson, share what their respective companies are doing.

“The Rideshare Guy” Harry Campbell used to be an engineer before driving for Uber and Lyft. Now he runs a successful YouTube channel dedicated to the gig economy.

Christian Lanng, CEO, co-founder and chairman at Tradeshift, asks why large enterprises have struggled to wean themselves off paper; why they think they’re doing digital when they’re not; and how they can find inspiration from the unlikeliest of places.

Plus, is it time to start your Christmas shipping now; the Echo deal; delivery companies sue NYC; and nearly 80% of drivers still having trouble finding food over the road. 

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, September 13, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.