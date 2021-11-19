Net Zero Carbon: Infrastructure and EVs, baby!

Who’s going to use all those EV chargers?



In case it hasn’t been said enough, the world seems to be very, very excited about electrifying transport. How else can we explain Rivian becoming the fourth most valuable auto manufacturer despite not having sold a single unit? Here are two things I believe are true, well three actually. 1) Passenger and light-duty EV sales will skyrocket in the coming decade. 2) My next vehicle purchase will probably be fully electric or hybrid. 3) The majority of heavy-duty trucks globally will NEVER be majority electric.



Why are these three beliefs true? No. 1, I believe that the combination of shifting economic buying power to climate-conscious millennials and a massive wave of capital investment by OEMs inevitably means that EVs overtake combustion engines in the next 20 years (maximum). No. 2, I personally think they’re cool and my driving needs prevent range anxiety. If there’s a tax credit available in five years when my daughter is driving age, guess what? She’s probably going to be whipping around in my old 2011 Camry while I’m day trading crypto in my Tesla on autopilot to a local craft brewery in Nashville. And for No. 3…stay tuned for a future NZC newsletter breaking down the future of alternative fuels in Class 8 truck markets.



Still skeptical? Well, consider a new report from Bloomberg NEF. Global EV sales are projected to rise to 5.6 million in 2021, up from 3.1 million in 2020. Also, check out an impressive Twitter thread breaking down the key takeaways from the report. Plus, note that 32% of the global auto market is now covered by manufacturers’ commitments to end sales of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles, and 20% is covered by equivalent national or subnational policies. And don’t forget that much of the globe agrees that we must reduce greenhouse gas emissions drastically in the coming decades or we’ll face growing harm from increasingly extreme weather, which will cause more storms, wildfires, and droughts and result in more displaced populations, famine, disease, death, etc. ad nauseam (COP26, remember). Finally (I promise we’re done), recall that the transportation sector is one of the largest contributors to anthropogenic emissions. According to the EPA:



Transport accounts for the largest portion (29%) of total U.S. GHG emissions in 2019. Cars, trucks, commercial aircraft, and railroads, among other sources, all contribute to transportation end-use sector emissions. Within the sector, light-duty vehicles (including passenger cars and light-duty trucks) were by far the largest category, with 58% of GHG emissions, while medium- and heavy-duty trucks made up the second-largest category, with 24% of emissions. Between 1990 and 2019, GHG emissions in the transportation sector increased more in absolute terms than any other sector (i.e., electricity generation, industry, agriculture, residential, commercial), due in large part to increased demand for travel.