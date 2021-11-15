Net-Zero Carbon: International Alphabet Soup

ROAD

– Signatories constituting over 30 countries, six automotive manufacturers and many other interested parties (city/state/regional governments, fleet operators, corporates, financial institutions, etc.) declared an intention to sell 100% zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2040 — and by 2035 in leading markets. This is a notable group of parties, but more so because of who is missing. The U.S., China, and Germany were not a part of the group. And while Volvo, Ford, and GM penned their intentions, the top two global automakers (Volkswagen and Toyota) abstained.



– According to a Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) report released this week, 32% of the global automotive market is now covered by commitments to end sales of fossil fuel-powered vehicles.



– The lines are being drawn, investments are being announced, but when do we expect the real tipping point to occur in decarbonizing transport? If these announced pledges are delivered upon, it will come sooner than anybody anticipated.



The fact that there is widespread global demand for new solutions makes me both anxious and excited. While this week has been all about debate and negotiation, give and take, promises and failures, it’s undeniable that change is coming. I’m hopeful each time we get a new commitment because it reminds me that there is a commonality in us all, a hope for a brighter tomorrow.