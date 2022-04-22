  • ITVI.USA
Net-Zero Carbon recap: 3PLs’ key role in sustainability efforts

Providers pivotal in steering shippers' sustainability efforts, Yeager says

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonFriday, April 22, 2022
1 minute read
3PLs to play key role in helping shippers sustainability efforts, Yeager says

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 2022 Net-Zero Carbon Summit.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Growing a sustainable supply chain

DETAILS: 3PLs will play an increasingly important role in helping shippers develop sustainability programs that improve the environment and reduce costs. In this fireside chat, Mark Yeager, CEO of 3PL Redwood Logistics, said providers may be most instrumental to their shippers by developing carbon offset programs.

SPEAKER: Mark Yeager, CEO of Redwood Logistics

BIO: Yeager has served as Redwood Logistics’ CEO for more than four years. He is also CEO of Simplified Logistics Inc. and senior adviser of private equity firm CI Capital Partners. Yeager spent 24 years as president and COO of intermodal and trucking giant Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG).

KEY QUOTES FROM YEAGER:

“The writing is on the wall. People are looking for real initiatives to quantify their carbon footprint.”

“Most shippers can’t afford to hire resources, and they don’t have the needed resources on staff…A 3PL can assist in developing real [sustainability] initiatives.”

“It will be almost impossible to get to net-zero without a carbon offset.”

“It’s tough to get started. We want to help shippers get past their initial concern.”

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Hub Group (No. 29).

Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.