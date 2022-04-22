Net-Zero Carbon recap: 3PLs’ key role in sustainability efforts

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 2022 Net-Zero Carbon Summit.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Growing a sustainable supply chain

DETAILS: 3PLs will play an increasingly important role in helping shippers develop sustainability programs that improve the environment and reduce costs. In this fireside chat, Mark Yeager, CEO of 3PL Redwood Logistics, said providers may be most instrumental to their shippers by developing carbon offset programs.

SPEAKER: Mark Yeager, CEO of Redwood Logistics

BIO: Yeager has served as Redwood Logistics’ CEO for more than four years. He is also CEO of Simplified Logistics Inc. and senior adviser of private equity firm CI Capital Partners. Yeager spent 24 years as president and COO of intermodal and trucking giant Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG).

KEY QUOTES FROM YEAGER:

“The writing is on the wall. People are looking for real initiatives to quantify their carbon footprint.”

“Most shippers can’t afford to hire resources, and they don’t have the needed resources on staff…A 3PL can assist in developing real [sustainability] initiatives.”

“It will be almost impossible to get to net-zero without a carbon offset.”



“It’s tough to get started. We want to help shippers get past their initial concern.”

