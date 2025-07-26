Nevoya’s $9.3M Bet on AI-powered electric trucks

Nevoya, an all-electric trucking company, has secured $9.3 million in seed financing led by Lowercarbon Capital, with participation from Floating Point, LMNT Ventures, and existing investors Third Sphere, Stepchange, and Never Lift. The San Francisco-based company recently announced the funding as it looks to position itself to redefine logistics through AI and workflow automation.

The investment comes as the global electric truck market is projected to reach $125 billion by 2030. For Nevoya, it looks to demonstrate that zero-emissions trucking can outperform traditional diesel operations both environmentally and economically.

“We don’t just move freight—we embed ourselves in our customers’ operations, uncovering insights that others miss,” said Sami Khan, co-founder and CEO of Nevoya, in the release. “This customer-centric approach drives our technology development, ensuring the transition to zero-emissions trucking is seamless.”

Nevoya uses a proprietary AI-powered Transportation Management System (TMS) to turn the complexity of zero-emissions trucking into a competitive advantage. Part of this comes through intelligent orchestration, predictive operations, real-time visibility, and continuous optimization. Unlike traditional carriers that retrofit electric vehicles (EVs) into existing operations, Nevoya was built from the ground up for EV operations.